Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Strategic Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating Factors 2026

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- CKS Packaging, Inc.; Comar, LLC; Amcor Limited; Cospack America Corp.; Graham Packaging Company; Sonoco Products Company; Sealed Air; Smurfit Kappa; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Alpha Packaging; Berry Global Inc.; Container Corporation of Canada; Aaron Packaging, Inc.; CCC Packaging; HOKKAN HOLDINGS LIMITED; Gerresheimer AG; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; Mpact; PDG Plastiques; Esterform Ltd and RESILUX NV.

Global plastic bottles and containers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 146.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the packaging industry due to the rise in demand for packaged and consumer-friendly easy to use products.

Plastic bottles are a type of packaging method that is can be defined as having a neck that is smaller than whole of the container and can be used for single use or as having continued reuse capabilities. These packaging methods are used majorly for the storage of liquids and beverages and differ in size and transparency according to the need and demand of the liquid they are storing.

Plastic containers can be defined as packaging containers that are made of plastic mixed with other substances and chemicals, and depending on the size and rigidity carry the varied type of contents. They are deemed reusable due to their cost and durability.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing adoption of lightweight-packaging methods resulting in change in preferences from heavy weighted packaging methods to plastic commercial packaging; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing concerns regarding global warming and levels of plastic wastes globally along with no viable methods for recycling of plastics; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Conducts Overall PLASTIC BOTTLES AND CONTAINERS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Raw Material (LDPE, PET, HDPE, PP, Others),

End-Use Industry (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Household Care, Others)

The PLASTIC BOTTLES AND CONTAINERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, CCC Packaging announced that they had acquired Polybottle Group Limited and Humberline Packaging Inc. to grow their company and expand their business operations in the region of Canada.

In October 2018, HOKKAN HOLDINGS LIMITED announced that they have agreed to acquire Deltapack. With this acquisition HOKKAN hopes to meet the growing demand for sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging methods of the region and expand their production capacity with already established plants by the local manufacturer.

