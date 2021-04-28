Plastic Adhesives Market Industry Analysis, Share, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Plastic Adhesives market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global plastic adhesives market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Plastic Adhesives market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The researchers find out why sales of Plastic Adhesives are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Plastic Adhesives industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for the acquisition of Lord Corporation worth USD 3.68 billion. Lord Corporation provides a wide range of adhesives, specialty materials, coatings, vibration & motion control technologies.

Acrylic adhesives are garnering significant traction in the market, owing to the offering of superior temperature, ultraviolet, and oxidation resistance; and hence find preferable usage in outdoor purposes. Acrylic adhesives have the capability to counter the negative plasticizing action taking place with rubber and providing better resistance to chemical exposure.

In the treatment of sports injury, plastic adhesives find application for the wrapping of soft tissue injuries for compression and support, thereby assisting in limiting swelling and safeguarding the affected area.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, due to the growth of the end-use industries such as the building & construction and packaging industry. China is likely to observe a substantial rise in the plastic adhesives demand, attributed to the surging automotive production, as well as supportive government policies for the production of electronics products.

Key participants include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Plastic Adhesives market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Plastic Adhesives market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Plastic Adhesives market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Plastic Adhesives market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Plastic Adhesives market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plastic Adhesives market

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Assembly

Medical

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Plastic Adhesives market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Plastic Adhesives market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Plastic Adhesives market growth worldwide?

