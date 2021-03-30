Plastic Additives Market Report 2021 | Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global plastic additives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Plastic additive refers to a chemical compound added to polymers to improve the physical and chemical properties of plastic products. It acts as a filler or a catalyst that enhances the strength to the weight ratio, durability, corrosion resistance, heat sensitivity, etc. Some of the frequently used plastic additives include modifiers, property extenders, stabilizers, etc. They find extensive applications across various industries, such as packaging, automotive, construction, manufacturing, etc.

Market Trends

Plastic additives, such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, UV stabilizers, and plasticizers, are used in large quantities to improve the chemical and physical properties of a compound formulation. Owing to this, they have a wide range of applications in the construction, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing usage of plastics in place of conventional materials, along with the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers and rapid urbanization, are among the most significant drivers of the market. Furthermore, there has been a rising product demand from the packaging industry to treat packaging materials, such as Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), with plastic additives to improve their operational life, appearance and mechanical properties. Moreover, the growth of the market is further boosted by continuous innovations and the need for lighter materials in several applications, which in turn is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Plastic Additives Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Additive Type:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Others

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

High Performance Plastic

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Breakup by Function:

Property Modifiers

Property Stabilizers

Property Extenders

Processing Aids

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

