Plastic Additives Market Report 2021 | Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global plastic additives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Plastic additive refers to a chemical compound added to polymers to improve the physical and chemical properties of plastic products. It acts as a filler or a catalyst that enhances the strength to the weight ratio, durability, corrosion resistance, heat sensitivity, etc. Some of the frequently used plastic additives include modifiers, property extenders, stabilizers, etc. They find extensive applications across various industries, such as packaging, automotive, construction, manufacturing, etc.
Market Trends
Plastic additives, such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, UV stabilizers, and plasticizers, are used in large quantities to improve the chemical and physical properties of a compound formulation. Owing to this, they have a wide range of applications in the construction, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing usage of plastics in place of conventional materials, along with the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers and rapid urbanization, are among the most significant drivers of the market. Furthermore, there has been a rising product demand from the packaging industry to treat packaging materials, such as Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), with plastic additives to improve their operational life, appearance and mechanical properties. Moreover, the growth of the market is further boosted by continuous innovations and the need for lighter materials in several applications, which in turn is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
Plastic Additives Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Additive Type:
- Plasticizers
- Stabilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Impact Modifiers
- Others
Breakup by Plastic Type:
- Commodity Plastic
- Engineering Plastic
- High Performance Plastic
Breakup by Application:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Property Modifiers
- Property Stabilizers
- Property Extenders
- Processing Aids
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
