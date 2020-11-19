Plasma Therapy Market 2020 Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario || Top Players – Arthrex, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG

Global Plasma Therapy Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Plasma Therapy Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Market Analysis: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Global plasma therapy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth in the use of planet rich plasma for the treatment of various diseases that drives the growth of the industry and increasing incidents of sports injuries.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global plasma therapy market are Arthrex, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG., Cambryn Biologics, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL Limited, DePuy Synthes, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, Regen Lab SA, Stryker, Telecris Indústria e Comércio Ltda., Baxter, Japanese Red Cross Society, Sanquin Oy, LFB SA, TERUMO BCT, INC., Chengdu Institute of Biology (CIB) among others.

Market Definition: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Blood plasma involves soft tissue healing autologous platelets, platelets and cytokines. It remains a standard method broadly used in specialties of orthopedics, dentistry, and dermatology. Plasma therapy is commonly used in wound healing, facial rejuvenation, and androgenetic alopecia. Plasma is focused on the physiological value up to three to five times and then vaccinated into the tissues.

Plasma Therapy Market Drivers

Surging orthopedic diseases and sports injuries including arthritis, fosters the growth of the market

Growing demand for the usage of planet rich plasma for the treatment of numerous diseases, drives the growth of the market

Government initiatives for the development of plasma derived medicine, is the factor that drives the market growth

Rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation, is the key drivers for this market

Increasing diseases including tetanus, rabies and hepatitis A&B is estimated to impact the market positively

Plasma Therapy Market Restraints

The cost associated with plasma therapy is quite high which, is likely to impede the market growth

Absence of responsiveness regarding platelet-rich therapy, hinders the growth of the market

Absence of compensation policies and strict regulatory policies, restraint the global market growth

Segmentation: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Plasma Therapy Market : By Type

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF)

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Plasma Therapy Market : By Source

Autologous

Allogenic

Plasma Therapy Market : By Application

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Dental

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Nerve Injury

Others

Plasma Therapy Market : By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutions

Plasma Therapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Plasma Therapy Market :

In July 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched PrisMax in the U.S. for maximizing care for Critically Ill Patients. PrisMax is used to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) patients. Every year in the U.S., there are about five million AKI patients, and rates of AKI have been rising. This launch will benefit the company to increase its revenue.

In June 2018, LabCorp have been approved by the U.S. FDA to market a diagnostic test which will detect viruses in donated blood plasma utilized in preparing biological therapies. This technology provides a diversified alternative for the global biopharmaceutical sector to enhance plasma donor collection programs and the production of plasma protein therapies for a number of life-threatening conditions such as immune, cardio / pulmonary, bleeding, and neurological illnesses. This allowance by FDA to LabCorp will help the company in market growth and further expansion of the laboratory.

