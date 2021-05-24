Plasma Thawing System Market Trending Attributes Creating Positive Impact On The Industry Shares 2026

Plasma thawing is the process of allowing the frozen plasma to stand at ambient temperature that is above zero degree Celsius. A plasma thawing system is used for thawing frozen blood plasma units or frozen plasma within 24 hours after phlebotomy (PF24) for future infusion into a patient. Plasma thawing system maintains the plasma unit in a dry condition. Moreover, it contain a water bath and special holder, which supports a thin plastic bag which contains the plasma unit. The holder maintains a plasma unit bag submerged in a manner which provides substantial thermal contact between the plasma unit and the fluid bath. The fluid is manipulated to provide a kneading effect on the exterior surface of the bag to enhance thawing efficiency.

Plasma thawing system reduces thaw times and have features for controlling temperature and agitation, plasma thawer has maximum versatility as both fresh frozen plasma and apheresis plasma bag can be thawed using plasma thawing system. Furthermore, factors such as space saving design of plasma thawer, increase in the number of blood banks, rise in the number of plasma-derived biotherapies, improving health care infrastructure across the globe, rise in demand for advanced instruments, advancements in automation technology such as automated baskets for lifting plasma bags out of the water when a cycle is complete or upon high alarm activation, favorable reimbursement scenarios, rise in awareness about plasma donation, and government initiatives to promote plasma donation are expected to propel the global plasma thawing system market during the forecast period. Technological advancement such as microprocessor temperature controller and easy to program user interface which allows multiple time options for thawing various sized bags are anticipated to boost the global plasma thawing system market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance and high cost of plasma thawing systems, and stringent regulatory scenarios for manufacturers are likely to hamper the global plasma thawing system market.

The global plasma thawing system market can be segmented base on type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into single basket plasma thawing systems and dual basket plasma thawing systems. The dual basket plasma thawing system segment is propelling the plasma thawing system market, as it provide flexibility to start two different batches of plasma. Based on technology, the global plasma thawing system can be divided into dry thawing, warming system, and water-based thawing system. The dry thawing and warming system segment is expected to propel the plasma thawing system market during the forecast period, as it uses a unique technology such as sealed system which eliminates the use of open water baths and keeps the plasma unit dry. Additionally, it reduces the cost of change thawing solution.

In terms of end-user, the global plasma thawing market can be segregate into blood banks, hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The others segment comprises clinical research laboratories and academic institutes. The blood banks segment dominates the global plasma thawing system market. Expansion of blood bank segment can be attributed to the increase in funding of blood banks.

In terms of region, the global plasma thawing system market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a dominant share of the global plasma thawing system market. Europe constituted a large share of the market. Developed health care infrastructure, high rate of adoption of technologies, and high paying capacity of patients in North America and Europe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for new market entrants. Considerable growth in the biomedical industry in India and China and investments by global companies in Asia Pacific for establishing sales subsidiaries to provide support and services to customers and attract new customers are expected to propel the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in global plasma thawing system market include Helmer Scientific, CytoTherm, Barkey, Cardinal Health, Genesis PS, Boekel Scientific, KW apparecchi scientifici, EMSA? Electrical Equipment San. and Tic. Inc. and Meditech Technologies India Private Limited.

