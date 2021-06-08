Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market by Type (Titanium, Ceramic, Cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr)); by Application (Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants); will grow astonishingly during the forecast period 2019-2027

Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market by Type (Titanium, Ceramic, Cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr)); by Application (Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants); will grow astonishingly during the forecast period 2019-2027

The number of geriatric population around the world is rising at an accelerating pace and so are the medical problems associated with them. Old people are the most prospective population category that is susceptible to the risk of dental problems and bone fractures. Hence, the need for plasma spray coated implants that enable easy, rapid and long-lasting fixation between bone and implant surface is arising.

Plasma sprayed coatings applied on implant surfaces have the ability to improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing implantation. To achieve this, there is a need for implants that guarantee improved implant functionality, longevity and performance. However, low investments in the research and development could pose a challenge for such technological innovations. Implants coated using plasma sprayed technique are cost-effective and the materials used are non-polluting. This cost-effectiveness associated with plasma sprayed coating techniques along with the non-polluting nature of materials used could provide substantial growth opportunities for the Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use market in the future years.

Request For A Sample Copy@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=22

Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Global and Regional Players

Some of the major market participants include APS Materials, Inc. (APS), CAM Bioceramics B.V, Oerlikon Metco, CERAMED, DOT GmbH, Eurocoating, CTS Exactech, Inc., BOC (A Member of Linde Group), IHI IonbondAG, Medicoat, Orchid, and Vivid Inc. among others. In 2013, CTS Ohio opened a new coating facility for roll coating. This facility provides coating services specific to roll coating industry thus providing enhanced performance in high temperature environments as well as corrosive atmospheres.

Titanium Anticipated to be the Dominant Segment During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026

Among plasma sprayed coatings type, titanium has been a dominant segment in terms of revenue for the last few years and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. Implants sprayed with titanium give rise to a high value of surface roughness leading to a good interaction between the tissue and implant. Such quick osseointegration results in less pain and a shorter recovery time for the patients. Ceramic segment accounted for the second highest market share and is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the future.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=22

Rising Number of Hip and Knee Replacement Operations Is Expected to Drive the Market in North America

North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in plasma sprayed coatings for medical use market. There is a high incidence of joint replacements conducted in the United States, with over one million total hip and knee replacements being performed each year. Titanium used for plasma spray coatings dominated the market in North America in 2017 and is expected to follow a similar trend during the forecast period.

Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market – By Type

Titanium

Ceramic

Cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr)

Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market – By Application

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Plasma Sprayed Coatings for Medical Use Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



For More Information Click@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Plasma-Sprayed-Coatings-for-Medical-Use-Market-2018-2026-22

Contact us:

Shreyas Tanna

Absolute Market Insights

1st Floor, the Work Lab,

Model Colony, Pune,

Pin – 411016

P: +91-740-024-2424

sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com