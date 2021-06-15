Plasma Lighting Market to Witness High Demand During 2020-2028

The research and analysis conducted in Plasma Lighting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Plasma Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Plasma Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global plasma lighting market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Worldwide growing awareness about energy-efficient lights is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Plasma lighting technology uses metal halide mixtures and argon gas or arc discharge on bulb and do not contain any electrode. They use radio frequency radiation to ignite the gas mixtures which creates bright plasma and is available in different colour tuned by composition of the plasma constituents. Due to lack of electrodes the lighting offers high efficiency. This technology offers dimmable function as they operate in low watt by providing higher brightness in comparison to others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing infrastructure development in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth

Huge demand of plasma lighting solution for indoor farming is augmenting the growth of market

Rising demand for efficient and long lasting lighting system is driving the market in the forecast period

Growing urban farming and government initiative for encouraging the use of energy-efficient lights which will spur the market growth

Market Restraints:

Installation cost of plasma lights system is higher than others; which is hampering the market growth

The spectrum and Kelvin temperature issue in plasma lighting will hinder the growth of the market

Technological advancement in LED lighting is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Plasma Lighting Market

By Component

Waveguide

Lightron

Cavity Resonator

Bulb Assembly

By Wattage

300 W

6.3 700 W

6.4 1,000 W

By Application

Roadways, Streets and Tunnels

Sports & Entertainment

Horticulture

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia U.A.E Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Pure Plasma Lighting launched the plasma light system developed for horticulture industry having 1000 watt capacity. The product is developed by forming partnership with Maltani Corporation to provide highest quality light for the horticultural market customers. The company has strengthened their product portfolio for horticultural lighting market by offering higher capacity products

In May 2015, LUXIM, a subsidiary of LUMA Group has been renamed as LUMA America Corporation. The company manufactures and sales the plasma lighting products under the LUMA Group. With this, the company will handle all operations in Central, South and North American markets along with LUMA. The LUMA company has targeted the American market players through this “Made In America” brand tag to increase their presence and customer base for market

Competitive Analysis

Global plasma lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma lighting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plasma lighting market are LUMA LEDS, Ceravision, HIVE LIGHTING, Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., Gavita International B.V., Fusion Lux, Saturn Overseas Trading LLC., BIRNS, Inc, Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd., Solaronix SA, RFHIC Corporation, Jofam Sàrl, Ampleon, pinkRF, Pandora Green S.p.A., PURE PLASMA LIGHTING, Green de Corp, Lumartix SA, SQUARE 1 PRECISION LIGHTING, INC., among others.

Major Highlights of Plasma Lighting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Plasma Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Plasma Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Plasma Lighting market.

