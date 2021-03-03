Plasma Lighting Market 2021 Global Insights and Trends – Ceravision Limited, Hive Lighting Inc., Shui International Holdings, Green de Corp Limited

The Plasma Lighting Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The plasma lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Plasma Lighting market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Ceravision Limited, Hive Lighting Inc., Shui International Holdings, Green de Corp Limited, Gavita International B.V., Griffin & Ray ( Saturn Overseas Trading LLC.), BIRNS, Inc., DRSA (Daniel R. Smith & Associates, Inc.), Amko SOLARA Lighting Co., Ltd., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– September 2019 – Ceravision Limited announced the results of trials that demonstrated an increase in yields of cannabinoid oils by up to 40% compared to other lighting solutions. Using plasma light technology, the company also announced a patent to horticultural lighting.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Research Activities in Horticulture Offers Potential Growth

– Europe accounted for a significant share in the horticulture lighting market and continues to grow with other European countries promoting plant factory and providing subsidies to spur the local demands. With the increased applications of plasma lighting in the horticulture is expected to provide huge potential for the plasma lighting market. According to a report published by the Lighting Research Center in 2018, out of 50% of growers who use supplemental lighting to grow crops, out of those 25% use fluorescent or lighting technology such as plasma lighting.

– Seeing the increasing demand for horticulture globally, companies are investing in research and development and are coming up with a patent product in order to augment the market. For instance, in September 2019, Ceravision Limited conducted 6 months of the horticultural lighting trials of its plasma-based solid-state lighting (SSL) fixture in a supplemental greenhouse application in partnership with Bridge Farm Group. The trial resulted in an increase in yield and potency of 40 % compared to other lighting solutions.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

