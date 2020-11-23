Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2’s superb wireless noise-canceling headphones are available at half price

If you’re looking for a wireless noise-canceling headset, we’ve got a lot to do with the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 right now as it’s half the price.

Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2: a powerful wireless headset

The Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 is a very good wireless headset that offers the user super comfort thanks to a breathable fabric cover and memory foam. It sits perfectly on your head and will envelop your ears perfectly.

In terms of audio quality, this model offers powerful sound and very good rendering. It also has active reduction technology that allows you to fully enjoy your playlist. It is activated simply via the control system.

Connectivity takes place directly via Bluetooth or via the 3.5 mm jack connection. Even if the battery is empty, you can still use it. Note that it has 24 hours of continuous listening on a single charge.

It launched at a price of 249 euros and has just risen to 129.99 euros – a great offer not to be missed. And there is a nomadic 10,000 mAh battery here for charging.

Why succumb?

Powerful sound, noise reduction, battery life

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.