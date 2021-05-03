Planting Tools Market Trends, Share, Analysis by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Planting Tools Market: Introduction

Planting tools refer to those tools which are used for gardening and overlaps with the range of tools used for horticulture & agriculture. Planting tools can be bifurcated into hand tools and power tools.

Key Drivers of the Global Planting Tools Market

Stringent government regulations regarding maintenance of green spaces and public parks is pushing the demand for planting tools for everyday gardening tasks, which in turn fuels the growth of the planting tools market.

Rising infrastructure development is propelling the demand for planting tools for cutting, trimming, and maintenance of commercial gardens, lawns, and golf courses & sports fields, which in turn is boosting the planting tools market globally.

Rising demand for vertical gardening in urban areas, where there is less space for gardening, in turn propels the demand for planting tools. Vertical gardening also helps in enlivening the ambiance, and lowers indoor & outdoor temperature. Vertical gardening is suitable for cities; it improves aesthetics of the area, and is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global planting tools market.

Restraints of the Global Planting Tools Market

Rising cost of advanced planting tools is one of the factors which may hinder the growth of the planting tools market.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global planting tools market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the planting tools market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the planting tools market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America planting tools market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America accounted for dominant share of the global planting tools market due to the growing nursery and horticulture industry in the region. Stringent government rules regarding maintenance of landscaping services is boosting the demand for gardening tools, which in turn impacts the growth of the planting tools market in North America.

The planting tools market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the rising construction of residential properties. Increasing demand for gardening tools in the quest for aesthetic appeal in commercial spaces, malls, and in residential spaces is contributing to the growth of the planting tools market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Manufacturers of planting tools are focusing on becoming more proficient and developing advanced products which will enhance their competitive advantage and increase their market share globally. Improving economic conditions in developing countries is propelling the need for visually appealing products which increases the scope for gardening/planting tools manufacturers. Rising demand and cost competition have become major challenges for planting tools manufacturers.

A few of the key players operating in the global planting tools market are:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Bully Tools, Inc.

CobraHead

Fiskars Group

Husqvarna AB

Lasher Tools

SNA Europe

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The Ames Companies, Inc.

Zenport Industries

