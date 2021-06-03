plant protein Market || Demand For Market Report 2021 – Rapid Growth, Application Scope And Opportunities By 2027

Global plant protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing awareness towards adverse effects of red meat, resulting in shift towards plant-based substitutes is the major growth factor for the growth of this market. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017

Competitive Analysis: Global plant protein market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plant protein market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Glanbia plc, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Corbion NV, FMC Corporation, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Roullier Group among others.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Actual estimates/Historical data 2014 – 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2027 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2027 Regional scope North America, Central & South, Europe, Asia Pacific, America & MEA Country scope U.S., Germany, Canada, UK ,Mexico, China, Japan, Brazil, India, Thailand, Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends 15% free customization scope (equivalent to 5 analyst working days) If you need specific market information, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

“*Financials for private companies would be provided on a best efforts basis”.

