According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global plant phenotyping market will account to an estimated USD 159.3 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Plant Phenotyping Market BASF SE, Heinz Walz GmbH, PSI (Photon Systems Instruments) spol. s r.o., QUBIT SYSTEMS, Keygene N.V., Delta-T Devices Ltd, PHENOSPEX, WPS, WIWAM, Rothamsted Research, Phenomix Corp., VIB, VBCF and SMO bvba.

Plant phenotyping is a type of life and bio-sciences process which helps in the identification of growth factors of crops and plants. It helps in enhancement of the configuration of plants at the molecular and biochemical levels so that they can survive in extreme conditions with scarce resources. It also helps in gaining knowledge regarding the effects of nutrients and additives on crops and plants resulting in increased productivity with fewer amounts of resources.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Plant Phenotyping Market: Segment Analysis

By Products

Equipment

Software Data acquisition Image analysis System control Data management Schedule assistant Experiment design Database configuration

Sensors Image sensors Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) sensors Temperature sensors Humidity sensors Ultrasonic distance sensors



By Equipment

Site Laboratory Greenhouse Field

Platform/Carrier Conveyor-based/Modular systems Bench-based systems Handheld/Portable systems Drones

Level of automation Fully automated Semi-automated Manual

Analysis system Image analysis systems Multispectral scientific cameras Canopy analysis systems Fluorometers 3D scanners Porometers Screening systems Phytoplankton & photosynthesis analysers Infrared gas analysers Laser scanners Germination systems Root phenotyping systems Gravimetric systems

Application High-throughput screening Trait identification Photosynthesis performance Morphology and growth assessment Nutrient management Abiotic stress management Pathogen interaction Chemical screening Nutrient effect measurement



By Services

Measurement & data analysis

Statistical analysis

Global Plant Phenotyping Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Plant Phenotyping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

