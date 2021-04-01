Plant-based Tuna Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027

Global Plant-based Tuna Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Although the plant-based seafood industry lags the fake meat perhaps because fish itself is already considered a healthy alternative to red meat but growing concerns about healthy lifestyle has led to people switching to vegan lifestyle from a meat-based diet. Many restaurants, fast food joints, and casual dining places are allotting a section of their menu only to “meat-free” options due to the increasing popularity of vegan and flexitarian diets, along with this, rising awareness about animal rights which, in turn, is projected to drive the segment growth. As of November 2018, Atlantic Natural Foods launched its plant-based tuna alternative, named Tuno, made with a variety of plant-based ingredients. after which, Nestle SA, launched Plant-based Tuna in August 2020, containing six plant-based ingredients, with pea protein being the key ingredient. It has also added fake tuna’ to its portfolio of plant-proteins. However, the market faces barriers owing to the higher price of the product and it is quite challenging to maintain the nutritional value, sugar and salt content without altering the taste and texture.

The regional analysis of global Plant-based Tuna market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing consumer behavioral change by adaptation of high nutritional products by athletes, bodybuilders, and recovering patients is driving the growth of the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing weight-conscious category and rising concerns about the environment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plant-based Tuna market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are: Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

Vegetarian Butcher

Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

Quorn

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Tofurky

Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Format:

Refrigerated

Frozen

Others

By Source:

Soy-based Protein

Wheat-based Protein

Pea-based Protein

Canola-based Protein

Fava-Bean Based Protein

Others

By Distribution:

HoReCa

Online

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

