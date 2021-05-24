Plant Based Pasta Market Will Generate New Opportunities in Upcoming Year Says Fact.MR Plant Based Pasta Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, plant based pasta market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period, for the long term, demand is expected to showcase higher than the historical growth. Demand for plant based pasta will witness growth in the coming years, owing to consumers’ shifting to gluten free food products for maintaining healthy diet and protein intake. Increasing number of health conscious consumers across the globe are expected to drive plant based pasta demand.

Key Segments

By Category

Fresh

Dried

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Wheat

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats

Others

By Product Type

Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine and Linguine

Filled Pasta

Others

By Distribution channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Specialty Stores Grocery Stores Online Retail Others



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The Plant Based Pasta market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Plant Based Pasta market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Plant Based Pasta market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Plant Based Pasta market?

What opportunities are available for the Plant Based Pasta market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Plant Based Pasta market?

