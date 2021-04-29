Plant-based Meat Market to Surge to USD 9.43 Billion by 2026

As per the report published by Facts & Factors, the global plant-based meat market was valued at approximately USD 3.77 Billion in 2019 and is projected to generate revenue of around USD 9.43 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 14% between 2020 and 2026.

Plant-based meat protein is mainly made up of soy or gluten. It is a great substitute for animal meat protein. No animal product, such as milk or meat, is involved while producing it. Fiber spinning and thermoplastic extrusion are the two techniques of processing these products. Mostly the thermoplastic extrusion method has been used for large-scale production due to its affordable rate.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits Offered by Plant-based Meat

The growing trend towards plant-based meat encourages people to consume more fruit, nuts, legumes, vegetables, and seeds. Excessive animal meat consumption can lead to dietary-related diseases like cardiovascular diseases; type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Vegetable-based meat consumption does not lead to these diseases. They also help to build better immunity. The nutritional advantages of meat and its safety compared to conventional meat are some factors that are gaining popularity among consumers. Conventionally processed meat products get replaced by plant-based meat products as plant-based meat consists of lower levels of calories, fat, and cholesterol than any other animal-based meat. Animal-based meat often contains higher levels of micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, and calcium.

Europe is projected To Dominate the Global Plant-based Meat Market

The European market holds the largest global market share in 2019. In Europe, the rising vegan trends are influencing plant meat products, especially in the UK. In addition, startups such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Inc. support the North American region. Foods based on plants are becoming more popular in the Asia Pacific, as consumers care about healthy lifestyles. Furthermore, in the coming year, the demand for vegetable meat products is expected to rise due to rising public health concerns, ethical concerns, and environmental concerns in relation to animal protein sources.

Top Market Players

Major players in the market are Beyond Meat Inc., Royal Wessanen, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Pinnacle Foods Inc, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., MorningStar Farms, Impossible Foods Inc., Orkla Foods, Sunfed Ltd., Quorn Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, and VBites Food Limited among others.

The global Plant-based Meat Market is segmented as follows:

By Source:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

By Product Type:

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others

By Type:

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Fish

Others

By End-Users:

HoReCa

Household/Retail

By Distribution Channel:

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Restaurants

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



