Plant-based Meat Market to see Huge Growth by 2029 | Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Conagra

In-depth study of the Plant-based Meat Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Plant-based Meat market.

The Plant-based Meat Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Global Market and several important aspects related to it. It provides its readers with great knowledge about current market dynamics, current market valuation, and past statistics as well. This helps researchers in the study of the market’s performance so far and predicting the further performance for the forecasted period. Various major market aspects such as demand and supply, revenue growth patterns market shares, and market trends are analyzed thoroughly while the drafting of this Plant-based Meat report.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Conagra, Inc., Kellogg NA Co., QuornFoods, Inc, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods Ltd, Vivera

By Source, , Gluten Based, Soy-based, Mycoprotein,

By Type, , Tofu, Tempeh, Quorn, Mushroom, Others,

By Product, , Burger Patties, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs, Others,

By Distribution Channel, , Direct Channel, Indirect Channel,

By Region, , North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America and the Caribbean, The Middle East, Africa

Europe to Hold the Second-Largest Share in the Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the global plant-based meat market owing to the increasing demand for plant-based food in the region. The growing preferences of consumers towards organic and genetically modified (GM) free products along with a rising number of flexitarians, vegetarian,s and the increasing trend of veganism are expected to propel the demand for the plant-based meat market.

As per Vegan Life Magazine, the number of vegans in the U.K. has risen by a whopping 350% over the past decade, with veganism becoming one of the fastest-growing lifestyle choices among the population. The increasing demand for vegan products from the U.K. and Germany will support the consumption of plant-based meat in the region. In addition to this, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, the total vegan market was worth 1.96 USD billion in the year 2018, with Germany leading the market, which shows the rising preference of consumers towards veganism, therefore boosting the demand for plant-based meat.

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Plant-based Meat Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Plant-based Meat Market.

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the Plant-based Meat Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the Plant-based Meat Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the Plant-based Meat Market.

Regional

Plant-based Meat Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the Plant-based Meat Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Plant-based Meat are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2021 to 2029.

