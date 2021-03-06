Plant Based Meat Market Predicted to Reach USD 28.0 Billion by 2025

The global plant based meat market estimated to be USD 14.7 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of plant based meat across the globe is due growing vegan population and plant based meat products, rising consumer awareness regarding its nutritional benefits, and increasing health concerns due to COVID-19 concerns.

Plant based meat have ingredients sourced from plants such as soy flour, to mimic the texture of animal based meat. Current innovations also claim that it offers same cooking and eating experience as of traditional animal based meat. Few hamburger outlets have introduced plant based burger patties, which emulate the texture of the beef offered in the same outlet.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has positively impacted the sale of plant based meat, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. The conventional meat industry in the U.S. is in a tailspin. Owing to the risk of infection and country wise serious lockdown, then the meat packing plants in the U.S. are closed. This closure has led to reduction in more than 25% of the meat production and disruption in the food supply. Plant based meat producers such as Tyson Foods have announced to take advantage of such gap in food supply chain across the country. Moreover, the U.S. based plant based meat giants, Beyond Meats, and Impossible Foods have taken steps to increase their retail footprint.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Raw Material

Based upon raw material, the plant based meat market is categorized into soy, wheat and pea. In 2019, the soy segment expected to dominate the plant based meat market. the segment’s high share is due to its protein richness and widespread popularity. Soy based meats are excellent source of protein as compared to legumes. It also contains different kind of protein, which are not present in animal meats including dietary cholesterol and saturated fats.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), Soy based foods are low in saturated fats, whereas animal based protein is high in saturated fats and cholesterol, which increases the probability of developing cardiovascular disease. Moreover, the growing consumer concern with the consumption of animal based protein, as COVID-19 is considered to be originated from animal, and rise in adoption of vegan diets expected to drive the usage of soy based meat products.

Insight by Product

On the basis of product, the plant based meat market is categorized into burger patties, sausages, strips & nuggets, and meatballs. In 2019, the burger patties product segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to be fastest growing, over the study period. The high preference of burger patties among consumers is owing to its low fat content and low gluten content. Moreover, the shift in consumer preference and rising demand for the burger patties from retail channels will likely complement the uptake of burger patties.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global plant-based meat market include Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., The Meatless Farm Co., Garden Protein International, The Vegetarian Butcher, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, and Tofurky. These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

