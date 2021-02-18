Plant-Based Meat Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value | Impossible Foods Inc. (US),Beyond Meat (US),Garden Protein International Inc. (US)

Global Plant-Based Meat Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Raw Material (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, and Meatballs), Distribution Channel (Retail Outlets, Foodservice, E-commerce) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Plant-Based Meat market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Plant-Based Meat market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Plant-Based Meat Market is valued approximately USD 3.08 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Plant-Based Meat products are made to mimic properties found within natural meats and are considered to be meat substitutes. Compared to meat products, plant-based meats offer consumers a more sustainable and environmentally friendly line up of meat alternatives. They’re usually made from extracted plant protein or whey protein, spices and binding ingredients. While they typically are higher in sodium, plant-based meat is similar to real meat in terms of calories and has more fiber and less cholesterol. Hence rising consumer base demanding plant -based meat product owing to either medical reasons or a healthy lifestyle drives the market towards growth. Additionally, constant efforts in research & development by plant-based meat manufacturers, in terms of better nutritious profiles, better aroma &texture and longer shelf life, is projected to escalate the growth of global plant-based meat market in the coming years. Also, rising consumer awareness on animal rights & consciousness with the help of global welfare organizations such as PETA and Animal Aid has encouraged people to adopt vegetarian diets. Hence driving the market towards growth. Moreover, the rising number of vegan population across the globe further drives the market growth. As per European Commission in 2017 vegetarians and vegans represented 9% of the population in Germany, 7% in the UK, 5% in France. These people not only include vegetarian foods in their diet but also have replaced their meat consumption by plant proteins. Furthermore, the Spread of the COVID-19 virus across the globe provides a significant boost to the Plant based meat market. As the disease has a Zoonotic origin , the fear of animal borne illnesses among consumers has risen. Thus, shifting a major share of the population towards plant-based meat products. Further, the pandemic has also stirred the demand for clean label and natural products which is fulfilled by plant-based meat products. Thus, increasing its demand during the forecast period. However, allergies associated with plant-based protein sources such as soy and wheat are likely to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Plant-Based Meat market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing vegan population along with the extended shelf and storage space for plant -based meat products in the Retail chains in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising health consciousness along with increasing awareness regarding health benefits of the plant- based meats would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plant-Based Meat market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Impossible Foods Inc. (US)

Beyond Meat (US)

Garden Protein International Inc. (US)

Morningstar Farms (US)

Quorn Foods (UK)

Amy’s Kitchen (US)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)

The Vegetarian Butcher (The Netherlands)

Tofurky (US)

Gold & Green Foods Ltd Oy (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

By Product:

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Outlets

Foodservice

E-commerce

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Plant-Based Meat Market Report:

