Plant-based Meat Market 2021 Business Scenario – Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Conagra

The Straitsresearch provides you regional research analysis on “Plant-based Meat Market” and forecast to 2029. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Plant-based Meat Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2029.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Conagra, Inc., Kellogg NA Co., QuornFoods, Inc, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods Ltd, Vivera

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Plant-based Meat Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Plant-based Meat Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the Plant-based Meat market.

By Source Gluten Based, Soy-based, Mycoprotein,

By Type Tofu, Tempeh, Quorn, Mushroom, Others,

By Product Burger Patties, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs, Others,

By Distribution Channel Direct Channel, Indirect Channel,

By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America and the Caribbean, The Middle East, Africa

Europe to Hold the Second-Largest Share in the Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the global plant-based meat market owing to the increasing demand for plant-based food in the region. The growing preferences of consumers towards organic and genetically modified (GM) free products along with a rising number of flexitarians, vegetarian,s and the increasing trend of veganism are expected to propel the demand for the plant-based meat market.

As per Vegan Life Magazine, the number of vegans in the U.K. has risen by a whopping 350% over the past decade, with veganism becoming one of the fastest-growing lifestyle choices among the population. The increasing demand for vegan products from the U.K. and Germany will support the consumption of plant-based meat in the region. In addition to this, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, the total vegan market was worth 1.96 USD billion in the year 2018, with Germany leading the market, which shows the rising preference of consumers towards veganism, therefore boosting the demand for plant-based meat.

COVID-19 Impact:

The report has been compiled by considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic impact. The Plant-based Meat market report has detailed the threats it has created for the market as well as mentioned the key opportunities in the market to get ahead on the growth curve.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Plant-based Meat Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal about different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Plant-based Meat Market segments and regions.

The research on the Plant-based Meat Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Plant-based Meat Market based on end-user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2029. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

