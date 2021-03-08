Plant-Based Meat Market 2021-2027 Set For A Booming First Quarter | Leading Players – Vegetarian Butcher, Conagra Brands, Sunfed

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Plant-Based Meat Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Plant-Based Meat Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sunfed; Tofurky; Atlantic Natural Foods; Fry Family Food; Nutrisoy Pty Ltd.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/plant-based-meat-market/sample

Market Analysis: Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Global plant-based meat market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 284.53 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2027. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with consumption of these products over conventional meat.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global plant-based meat market are Impossible Foods Inc.; Gold&Green Foods Ltd.; VBites Foods Limited; Maple Leaf Foods; Beyond Meat.; Vegetarian Butcher; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Marlow Foods; KELLOGG NA CO.; Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.; Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, a division of Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.; Sweet Earth Foods; Hügli Holding AG; Schouten; LIGHTIFE FOODS, INC. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

Grab Complete Details with TOC For Free @ https://marketdigits.com/plant-based-meat-market/toc

Market Definition: Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Plant-based meat is a category of food products that are sourced from vegan sources not utilizing any meat, but providing similar functionality and taste. These products provide similar nutritional value and the creation of these products involves the usage of only vegan, sustainable and environmental friendly ingredients. These products were designed to counter the significant consumption of meats having a drastic impact on the environment.

Plant-Based Meat Market Restraints:

Certain groups of population allergic to gluten and soy which are used as source for these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the presence of products in the developing regions along with the costs associated with these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Plant-Based Meat Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the levels of population adopting vegan products and solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of investments and initiatives undertaken by the government to provide environmental-friendly, sustainable food products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of innovations, investments and products provided by various food manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Impossible Foods Inc. announced that they had accumulated USD 300 million from its latest funding round. This funding will enable them to meet the demand that they have failed to realize till now by extending their operating hours and enhancing their production capacity. Impossible Foods has raised more than $750 million, with help from investors like Bill Gates,Google Ventures and Serena Williams.

In December 2018, Unilever announced that they had acquired Vegetarian Butcher for the expansion of their offerings and products in the plant-based foods. This acquisition will further enable better capabilities of plant-based products which are in demand due to their environmental and health benefits. Currently, Unilever is selling nearly 700 products with V-label in Europe. In the Netherlands, these include products from Unox, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Conimex and Ben & Jerry’s brands.

Research Methodology: Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

The large scale Plant-Based Meat Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Plant-Based Meat Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Plant-Based Meat Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

Report on (2020-2027 Plant-Based Meat Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Plant-Based Meat Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Plant-Based Meat, with sales, revenue, and price of Plant-Based Meat, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Plant-Based Meat, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Plant-Based Meat, for each region, from 2016 Plant-Based Meat to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Plant-Based Meat to 2020.

Chapter 11 Plant-Based Meat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Plant-Based Meat.

Chapter 12: To describe Plant-Based Meat sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/plant-based-meat-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

Market Digits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com