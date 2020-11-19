Plant-Based Meat Market 2020 Edition Report with Impact of COVID-19|Top Leaders- VBites Foods Limited; Maple Leaf Foods; Beyond Meat.; Vegetarian Butcher

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Plant-Based Meat Market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning PLANT-BASED MEAT marketing report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

Plant-based meat is a category of food products that are sourced from vegan sources not utilizing any meat, but providing similar functionality and taste. These products provide similar nutritional value and the creation of these products involves the usage of only vegan, sustainable and environmental friendly ingredients. These products were designed to counter the significant consumption of meats having a drastic impact on the environment.

Drivers and Restraints of the Plant-Based Meat market

Significant rise in the levels of population adopting vegan products and solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of investments and initiatives undertaken by the government to provide environmental-friendly, sustainable food products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of innovations, investments and products provided by various food manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Certain groups of population allergic to gluten and soy which are used as source for these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the presence of products in the developing regions along with the costs associated with these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Impossible Foods Inc.; Gold&Green Foods Ltd.; VBites Foods Limited; Maple Leaf Foods; Beyond Meat.; Vegetarian Butcher; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Marlow Foods; KELLOGG NA CO.; Amy's Kitchen, Inc.; Sunfed; Tofurky; Atlantic Natural Foods; Fry Family Food; Nutrisoy Pty Ltd; Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, a division of Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.; Sweet Earth Foods; Hügli Holding AG; Schouten; LIGHTIFE FOODS, INC. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

In May 2019, Impossible Foods Inc. announced that they had accumulated USD 300 million from its latest funding round. This funding will enable them to meet the demand that they have failed to realize till now by extending their operating hours and enhancing their production capacity. Impossible Foods has raised more than $750 million, with help from investors like Bill Gates,Google Ventures and Serena Williams.

Plant-Based Meat MARKET Segmentation:

By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Mycoprotein

Others

By Type

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Fish

Tofu

Tempeh

Quorn

Mushroom

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Nattō

Others

By Product

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others

By Process

Grinding

Mixing

Blending

Forming/Shaping

Freezing Systems

Storage

By End-Use

Retail

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C) Groceries Supermarkets Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Stores Online Retail



To comprehend Plant-Based Meat market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Plant-Based Meat market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant-Based Meatare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Plant-Based Meat Manufacturers

Plant-Based Meat Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Plant-Based Meat Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

