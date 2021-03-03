Plant-Based Meat Market 2020 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2026

Global Plant-Based Meat Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Plant-Based Meat Market research report is the high quality report having in-depth market research studies. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Businesses can achieve practical and enduring results which are driven by accurate and timely research. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. By leveraging the global experience of industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, global report has been prepared and delivered with excellence.

On a worldwide scale, the Plant-Based Meat market is appeared to have crossed the benefit bar because of the consideration of unlimited methodologies like explicit modern approaches, item use examination, and future occasions. The attention on the overwhelming players Impossible Foods Inc.; Gold&Green Foods Ltd.; VBites Foods Limited; Maple Leaf Foods; Beyond Meat.; Vegetarian Butcher; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Marlow Foods; KELLOGG NA CO.; Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.; Sunfed; Tofurky; Atlantic Natural Foods; Fry Family Food; Nutrisoy Pty Ltd; Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, a division of Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.; Sweet Earth Foods; Hügli Holding AG; Schouten; LIGHTIFE FOODS, INC. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

Moreover, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into consideration in this Plant-Based Meat Market research report. Global plant-based meat market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 284.53 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Plant-based meat is a category of food products that are sourced from vegan sources not utilizing any meat, but providing similar functionality and taste. These products provide similar nutritional value and the creation of these products involves the usage of only vegan, sustainable and environmental friendly ingredients. These products were designed to counter the significant consumption of meats having a drastic impact on the environment.

Drivers and Restraints of the Plant-Based Meat market

Significant rise in the levels of population adopting vegan products and solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of investments and initiatives undertaken by the government to provide environmental-friendly, sustainable food products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of innovations, investments and products provided by various food manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Certain groups of population allergic to gluten and soy which are used as source for these products is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the presence of products in the developing regions along with the costs associated with these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Impossible Foods Inc.; Gold&Green Foods Ltd.; VBites Foods Limited; Maple Leaf Foods; Beyond Meat.; Vegetarian Butcher; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Marlow Foods; KELLOGG NA CO.; Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.; Sunfed; Tofurky; Atlantic Natural Foods; Fry Family Food; Nutrisoy Pty Ltd; Nasoya Foods USA, LLC, a division of Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.; Sweet Earth Foods; Hügli Holding AG; Schouten; LIGHTIFE FOODS, INC. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH.

In May 2019, Impossible Foods Inc. announced that they had accumulated USD 300 million from its latest funding round. This funding will enable them to meet the demand that they have failed to realize till now by extending their operating hours and enhancing their production capacity. Impossible Foods has raised more than $750 million, with help from investors like Bill Gates,Google Ventures and Serena Williams.

Plant-Based Meat MARKET Segmentation:

By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Mycoprotein

Others

By Type

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Fish

Tofu

Tempeh

Quorn

Mushroom

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Nattō

Others

By Product

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others

By Process

Grinding

Mixing

Blending

Forming/Shaping

Freezing Systems

Storage

By End-Use

Retail

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C) Groceries Supermarkets Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Stores Online Retail



To comprehend Plant-Based Meat market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Plant-Based Meat market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

