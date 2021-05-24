Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market is forecasted to be worth USD 32.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include growing demands for a plant-based meat & dairy alternatives amongst the lactose intolerants & other patients associated with ailments that forbid the ingestion of meat. In October 2019, Blue Diamond Growers Inc., a US-based co-operative announced the launch of a new beverage portfolio comprising the Almond extract and named it Almond Breeze Almond milk in the Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor.

The new research report titled ‘Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027. Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly. The report gives a 360° view of the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives sector.

Key factors affecting the growth of the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Before the Butcher LLC, Califia Farms LP, Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Boca Foods Co., ConAgra Brands Inc., and Danone S.A., among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market on the basis of Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Plant-Based Dairy Plant-Based Milk Plant-Based Cheese Plant-Based Creamers Plant-Based Butter Plant-Based Yogurt Plant-Based Meat Others

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Soy Wheat Almond Corn Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size and the growth rate of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027?

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?

