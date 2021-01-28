Plant-based Beverages Market 2020 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2026

The Plant-based Beverages Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

Global plant-based beverages market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.The well-established Key players in the market are: Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.

Plant-based beverages have created a huge space among the consumers who require nutrients in their regular diets. The non-dairy beverages are known to have high amount of minerals, vitamins, fibres, and other phytonutrients, giving all the nutritional benefits to the consumers. Plant-based beverages are widely used by the consumers who prefer variety of flavours and taste in their milk. Also, there are people who are intolerant or allergic to dairy milk because of which they lack in getting dairy nutrients. For them, plant-based nutrients can be the best choice, giving all the required nutrients similar to that of dairy products.

Plant-based Beverages Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Milk, Others), Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice and Others), Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose Free Alternative and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East& Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

