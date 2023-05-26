Plane Door Opens in Flight but Jet Lands Safely

The surprising opening of an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airways aircraft making its touchdown on Friday in Daegu, South Korea, left passengers shaken, and 9 of them had been hospitalized after they skilled problem respiration.

The police arrested a person in his 30s on suspicion of forcing open the door. The suspect, who may face expenses of violating aviation safety legal guidelines, didn’t reveal a motive, stated Kim Hyeong-su, an officer within the legal affairs division of the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.

The aircraft, which left Jeju Island at 11:58 a.m., was at an altitude of 700 ft and minutes from touchdown at 12:38 p.m., when a person seated within the emergency exit row subsequent to the door compelled it open, a spokesman for the airline stated. In response to FlightAware, the aircraft was touring about 170 miles an hour at that time within the flight.

Usually when a aircraft is mid-flight, the distinction in air strain inside and out of doors the cabin prevents the doorways from opening. However the aircraft was so near the bottom that the distinction was negligible, permitting the door to be unlatched, stated the airline spokesman, Baek Hyunwoo.