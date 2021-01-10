Plain Bearing Market 2021: Global Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2027 | Key Players – SGL Group, SKF Group, Thomson Industries, Inc., Boston Gear

Restrictions increasing in the technological innovations and volatility in raw material prices hinder market growth and also the growing counterfeit products can inhibit the market growth.

Plain Bearing Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Growth in motor vehicle demand worldwide has fuelled the growth in the plain bearing market. The growing demand for bearings in the defence and aerospace sector is driving global market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Plain Bearing market are Boston Gear LLC, GGB Bearing Technology, IGUS, Kashima Bearings, Inc., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., NSK Ltd., NTN Corporation, PBC Linear, RBC Bearings Incorporated, SGL Group, SKF Group, Schaeffler Technologies Ag & Co. KG, THK Co., Ltd., Thomson Industries, Inc., Timken Company, Zollern GmbH & Co. KG among other.

Plain Bearing Market In-Depth Analysis of Industry:

Increased production of heavy machinery and faster industrialization is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period and also by increasing the use of high-efficiency bearings in wind turbines to increase turbine performance and reduce lubricant use. Bearings support radial and axial loads, reduce rotational friction and can sustain heavier radial loads and limited axial loads than ball bearings. A comprehensive assessment of various industry roller bearings, including automotive, home appliances, aerospace and industrial equipment, is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

Various market players have growth opportunities in emerging economies and new product innovation and development opportunities in the global market. The main challenge is the increasing number of counterfeit products, which is a tough task to win and achieve for various players in the market over the coming years.

Market Scope:

The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts.

Global Plain Bearing Market Scope and Market Size

The plain bearing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the plain bearing market is segmented into journal, linear, thrust, angular contact, others.

Based on end user, the plain bearing market is segmented into automotive, industrial, aerospace, energy, elevators, construction machinery, agriculture & gardening equipment, oilfield machinery, office products and others.

The country section of the plain bearing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

