Plagiarism seeker Weber: Reason for research Laschet book | free press

Berlin / Düsseldorf / Salzburg (dpa) – Austrian plagiarism seeker Stefan Weber reviews the 2009 book by Chancellor Armin Laschet «The emerging republic. Immigration as an opportunity »now a reason for further research.

Weber had initially stated that he recognized “no further plagiarism” after his own investigation. One reader finds that his initial rating has changed “significantly”.

The media scholar Weber wrote that Laschet “probably” had copied almost half of page 177 of his book from the noted Munich political scientist and former Bavarian culture minister Hans Maier (CSU). There is a paragraph in Laschet’s book that closely resembles a passage in a text by Maier.

Reference to sorry

When asked on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Laschets referred to a statement from the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia last Friday. Laschet had stated that there were apparently errors in his book for which he was responsible.

“At least one author of the material used in the book is not mentioned in the text or in the source list. I apologize for this, because for me careful work in writing works and respect for copyright are also a matter of respect for other authors.” The spokesperson said Tuesday: “This test is ongoing.”

Maier’s essay was published in the Catholic magazine Communio in 2006, about three years before Laschet’s book was published. Maier confirmed to the German news agency that the text appeared in the magazine in 2006. The section is about the coexistence of religions in Germany.

Passage quite similar

For example, Maier writes in the essay: “A Jew can demand that his case not be heard in a courtroom with a cross on it. Jewish entrepreneurs can open a shop on Sunday, because the Sabbath law prohibits them from selling on Saturday.” Laschet’s book states: “A Jew can demand that his case not be heard in a courtroom with a cross on it. Jewish entrepreneurs are allowed to open their shop on Sundays because they are not allowed to work on Saturdays.”

Maier told the German news agency: “On the one hand, as a scientist, I don’t want people to write off. On the other hand, I don’t want to be mean to plagiarism fighters.”

Weber had made public a number of textual similarities between Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock’s book, “Jetzt. How We Renew Our Country” and other publications.

On Friday evening, a comparison by plagiarism seeker Martin Heidingsfelder appeared on Twitter, which revealed a striking resemblance between a passage in the Laschet book and another publication. The concerned scientist Karsten Weitzenegger had made it public.