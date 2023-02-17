Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collab features Yelan, Ningguang, and an exclusive wind glider skin

A brand new Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect collaboration options merchandise primarily based on Yelan and Ningguang, in addition to a contemporary in-game wind glider pores and skin. Sadly, this new crossover takes place solely in China.

Nonetheless, some enthusiastic players may want to study extra about this Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect collaboration. For such people, here’s a fast rundown of it:

Pre-sale of merch begins on February 27.

It formally launches on April 3 and will change into unavailable on April 30.

100 randomly chosen individuals who retweet Pizza Hut on Weibo will get themed bookmarks. This lottery will occur at 10:00 pm (UTC+8) on April 2, 2023.

There are a couple of freebies that Vacationers can get in the event that they take part on this crossover.

Yelan and Ningguang are closely featured on this promotion.

Word: This crossover is separate from the earlier Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect that concerned Amber and Eula, though the idea is comparable.

Particulars on the brand new Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect collab (Yelan, Ningguang, and a brand new wind glider)

The Yelan and Ningguang-themed merchandise for this Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect collaboration consists of:

Steel bookmarks

Notebooks

Pizza bins

Frosted cups

Stickers

The crossover has additionally introduced three meals with the next costs:

69 Yuan (roughly 10.05 USD)

89 Yuan (roughly 12.96 USD)

189 Yuan (roughly 27.52 USD)

Some gamers may want to take a look at the brand new merchandise; these people can try the following part.

New Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect merchandise

The primary batch of distinctive rewards (Picture through Pizza Hut, HoYoverse)

The picture above options steel bookmarks on the left aspect and notebooks on the precise. Ningguang and Yelan followers may admire the distinctive designs on these things, particularly since these two items of merchandise can be utilized collectively.

Listed here are the sizes of those merchandise:

Steel bookmark: 90 x 40 mm

90 x 40 mm Pocket book: 185 x 130 mm

The merchandise additionally provides pizza bins and cups with the identical Ningguang and Yelan art work featured on the steel bookmark.

Extra merchandise to take a look at (Picture through Pizza Hut, HoYoverse)

A poster with Yelan and Ningguang from this collaboration will be seen on the left of the image proven above. Equally, there are a couple of cute stickers of the characters, in addition to meals in a chibi artstyle, with Xiangling additionally making a visitor look.

New glider

The brand new glider will be seen within the prime left (Picture through HoYoverse)

Prime Gaming members may acknowledge the glider proven within the top-left nook of this picture. World followers can really get it within the recreation with out doing something tied to the Pizza Hut x Genshin Affect crossover. They only have to assert 4 bundles from Prime Gaming. This needs to be executed over a interval of some months since they can’t be acquired all of sudden.

The Wings of the Starlit Feast can be delivered to the participant’s account by the top of the Prime Gaming marketing campaign. In any other case, Chinese language gamers can get the identical glider by collaborating on this crossover. They can even purchase different unique rewards tied to meals and Mora for doing so.

There isn’t a information or bulletins relating to this crossover that recommend it might make its means abroad. Earlier collabs stayed in China, so it is possible that the one mentioned on this article can even come to the US or different areas.

