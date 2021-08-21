Pixies and Idles among the first confirmations for Paredes de Coura 2022

Next year the festival has four days and promises to bring the best edition ever.

The group is active on Campo Pequeno in October.

The news arrived earlier this week: In 2022 and after a two-year hiatus, Vodafone Paredes de Coura will have an additional festival day devoted exclusively to Portuguese music.

At the end of Friday 20th, the first confirmations from bands arrived: Pixies, The Blaze, Idles, Slowthai, BADBADNOTGOOD, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall and The Freedom Band, BEABADOOBEE, Molchat Doma, L’Impératrice, Yves Tumor & Its Band, The Comet is Coming, Tommy Cash, Yellow Days, Alex G, Mall Grab, Viagra Boys, Nu Genea Liveband, HAAi and The Murder Capital are among the names guaranteed in Coura as early as next summer.

Vodafone Paredes de Coura 2022 takes place August 16-20, with the organization pledging to do whatever it takes to have the best year ever after the pandemic-imposed stop. Tickets are not on sale yet, but more news should be announced soon.