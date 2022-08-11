Pixel Warden in Clash of Clans: Information and more

The builders of Conflict of Clans launch a recent batch of hero skins each month. One among these hero skins may be obtained as a Gold Move reward within the Seasonal Problem, whereas the remainder are made accessible within the in-game store.

4 new hero skins have been launched this August. Gamers can unlock The Social gathering Champion, the most recent Seasonal Problem hero pores and skin, by buying the Gold Move and incomes 2600 problem factors. In the meantime, the three hero skins that may be purchased through in-game gives are the Pixel Queen, Pixel Champion, and Pixel Warden.

In-game description and different particulars about Pixel Warden hero pores and skin in Conflict of Clans

Pixel Warden (Picture through Sportskeeda)

The Pixel Warden is the most recent hero pores and skin to be made accessible within the in-game store. It’s primarily based on 10 Years of Conflict, the brand new surroundings in Conflict of Clans.

The Pixel Warden hero pores and skin’s in-game description is as follows:

“Prepare for the last word Clashiversary celebration by sporting this Pixel Legendary Hero Pores and skin! Go Retro For Clashiversary! After buy, go to the Grand Warden Altar and click on on Change Pores and skin to pick the Pixel Warden Pores and skin.”

The ten Years of Conflict surroundings can solely be bought by way of the unique sport retailer promotion. As soon as the store promotion expires, the panorama will not be accessible.

To associate with the distinctive anniversary setting, gamers can buy limited-edition hero skins for the Royal Champion, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden.

Gamers can simply full the Pixel set because the Pixel Barbarian hero pores and skin is predicted to seem as a part of September’s seasonal challenges. Different hero pores and skin units are launched one after the other.

The Grand Warden is depicted in pixelated kind on the limited-edition hero pores and skin generally known as The Pixel Warden. He’s seen carrying his typical purple outfit and holding a e-book and stick.

Unlock the Pixel Warden hero pores and skin in Conflict of Clans

Gamers ought to use actual cash to purchase the Pixel Warden hero pores and skin whereas it’s nonetheless on sale within the retailer. Every hero pores and skin prices INR 449.

As soon as bought, gamers can make use of the Pixel Warden hero pores and skin’s results, fashions, and animations throughout multiplayer or clan conflict fight.

Listed under are the steps that gamers can observe to unlock the Pixel Warden hero pores and skin in Conflict of Clans:

The Pixel Warden hero pores and skin is marketed within the Particular Gives part of the in-game retailer.

Gamers should pay INR 449 to entry the hero pores and skin. They’ll pay with playing cards, web banking, cellular wallets, UPI, or different strategies.

Gamers ought to click on on the Grand Warden after paying and choose Pixel Warden from the hero pores and skin class. This can present entry to all skin-related animations, results, and extra.

One of the best ways to finish the newest hero pores and skin set in Conflict of Clans is to purchase all of the Pixel hero skins.

Gamers can purchase the Pixel Warden hero pores and skin earlier than September 1, or else it would now not be accessible for buy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh