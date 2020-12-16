Piperine Market 2020-2027 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Piperine, also known as Bioperine, is extracted from long pepper and black pepper using dichloromethane. Bioperine, trademark name of piperine, is the active ingredient in long & black peppers, which contributes to the unique spice or taste. Piperine greatly increases the level of absorption of nutrients such Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, selenium, beta-carotene, etc. within the body.

Health benefits associated with consumption of piperine such as improved metabolism, immune system, memory, increased Serotonin, and Dopamine levels are propelling demand for piperine in nutraceutical products and functional foods all over the world.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Piperine market Sabinsa Corporation, Ciyuan Biotech Co., Ltd., Acetar Bio-Tech Inc., Honghao Bio-Tech, and Beloor Bayir….

Increasing use of piperine in health supplements is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Among regions, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold significant position in the global piperine market over the forecast period, owing to growing pharmaceutical industry in countries such as India and China. Furthermore, according to the same source, the total public and private healthcare expenditure reached US$ 640 billion in 2015 and is expected to almost double to US$ 1.1 trillion by 2020, owing to the rapid expansion of universal insurance coverage by the Chinese government.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of source, the global piperine market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global piperine market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others (Personal Care and others)

