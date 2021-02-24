Pipeline Safety Market 2020 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Pipeline Safety Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Pipeline Safety industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Pipeline Safety Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global pipeline safety market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.6 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising sustainable use of resources, spending in network protection and increasing number of tragedy in the pipeline market.

Pipeline safety is used as oil and liquid products are transferred over the long-distance through pipelines. Approximately one-third of the energy used is transported through pipelines only. The security measures of the pipeline have to be made to alter the presentation, analysis, and management of the inter-process communication structure of the pipeline. Technologies such as SCADA for pipeline monitoring have been widely recognized within the global petroleum and gas business. If all these pipelines are not well tracked or retained then they can threaten human lives and could have harmful environmental impacts.

Market Drivers:

Sustainable use of the resources is driving the growth of the market

Increased spending by the oil & gas companies in infrastructure and network protection is boosting the growth of the market

The expansion and upgradation of the drilling sites, refineries and exploration of new sites is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing number of tragedies such as chemical and gas leakage, terrorist attacks, along with impact of natural tragedy on pipelines is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of concerns about the execution of protection by operators is hampering the growth of the market

Rising population and Middle East political instability is restricting the growth of the market.

Cyber-attacks and online hacking is disturbing the industrial control systems which indirectly hamper the growth of pipeline safety market.

Segmentation: Global Pipeline Safety Market

By Technology and Solution

Perimeter intrusion detection

Secure communication Satellite monitoring Video surveillance

SCADA for pipelines

Pipeline monitoring system Leakage detection External threat Pig tracking Integrated fiber optics monitoring

Industrial control system security

By Service

Professional services Consulting services Risk management Repair and maintenance

Pipeline integrity management services

By Vertical

Natural gas

Crude oil

Refined products

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Linestar Integrity Services LLC finished the acquisition of remote operation center LLC and the Compliance group Inc. With this acquisition Linestar is planning to increase its compliance and technical services offering.

In December 2018, MISTRAS Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc. This will capitalize the company’s control in the midstream industry and would speed up the growth by the tactical efforts to contribute a pillar of pipeline credibility to the portfolio of services. With this acquisition MISTRAS have great chance to expand the company’s offering in the verticals of pipeline inspection and data analytics services. The transactions has strengthen the company by expanding it into new geographies as well as increase its share in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global pipeline safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pipeline safety market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global pipeline safety market are RCP Inc., Nuka Research & Planning Group, LLC., Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, BAE Systems., Thales Group, Senstar Corporation, Syrinix, POLUS-ST, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Buckeye Partners, L.P, Elbit Systems Ltd, GPS – SECURITY , Holly Energy Partners, Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC, Accenture.

Major Highlights of Pipeline Safety market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Pipeline Safety market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Pipeline Safety market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Pipeline Safety market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

