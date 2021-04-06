Pipeline Pigging Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- Baker Hughes a GE CO., 3P Services GmbH & Co. KG, Dacon Inspection Technologies Company Limited

The Pipeline Pigging Equipment market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Pipeline Pigging Equipment Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global pipeline pigging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.5% over the period of 2020-2025.

Factors such as meeting the expected oil demand in the future for which opportunities lie in offshore deep-sea beds, where oil & gas operators continue to discover new reserves is driving the market. Moreover, the production from unconventional reserves are witnessing widespread growth which presents massive opportunities for pipeline pigging equipment business. The oil & gas extraction from offshore unconventional reserves lead to production of high concentration of impurities, such as bitumen, water, and carbon dioxide, which pose a threat to the integrity of the pipeline system in place. Thus, leading to increased requirement of pipeline pigging services. The challenge, however, is lower crude oil prices which has made the offshore exploration a costly proposition, which in turn is expected to restrain the pipeline pigging equipment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Pipeline Pigging Equipment market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Baker Hughes a GE CO., 3P Services GmbH & Co. KG, Dacon Inspection Technologies Company Limited, LIN SCAN Advanced Pipelines & Tanks Services, NDT Global FZE, Russell NDE Systems, T. D. Williamson Inc., Xylem Inc., Pigs Unlimited International

Global Pipeline Pigging Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

Gas Pipeline Pigging System to Dominate the Market

– The gas pipeline pigging system market is likely to grow at a robust pace in coming years, owing to the surge in production of natural gas across the world. The global market has evolved over the last decade, driven by the growth in the global LNG usage, energy demand, and its ability to reduce the carbon footprint.

– Moreover, the shale gas production is expanding with the implementation of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal directional drilling. The shale gas production, especially in the North America region, is anticipated to increase in future, riding on policy level focus to drive the shale gas industry.

– The natural prices have recovered, and it is expected that the recovery will continue in near future which in turn positively impacts the upstream activities.

– Therefore, the anticipated improvement in natural gas prices is likely to drive the gas pigging systems market in near future.

Industry Updates:

The pipeline pigging equipment market is consolidated. Some of the key players in this market Baker Hughes, a GE Company, 3P Services GmbH & Co KG, Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd. , LiN Scan, T.D. Williamson, Inc. and Russell NDE Systems Inc.

