Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Worth $7,371 Million by 2023 | by Pipe, Technology

According to the recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market by Pipe, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $4,514 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. North America constituted around 42.6% share in 2016 in the global pipeline monitoring systems market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.
The factors that drive the growth of the pipeline monitoring systems market are increased oil & gas leakages, government regulations concerning safety, and higher need to prevent storage tanks from natural disasters. In addition, high investments in pipeline infrastructure acts as an opportunity to the pipeline monitoring systems market growth.
However, political instability is expected to impede the market growth. Innovative production for pipeline monitoring fuels the global pipeline monitoring systems market growth. Many oil & gas companies prefer ultrasonic testing technology as it detects small & large leakages, which generated highest revenue in 2016.
Key Players
- Orbcomm Inc.
- Transcanada Company
- PSI AG
- Pure Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Perma Pipe Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- BAE Systems, Inc.
- Pentair PLC.
Key Segments
By Pipe
- Metallic Pipe
- Non-metallic Pipe
By Technology
- Ultrasonic Testing
- Smart Ball
- Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology
- PIGs
- Others
By End-Use
- Petroleum
- Water & Wastewater
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
