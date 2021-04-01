Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Worth $7,371 Million by 2023 | by Pipe, Technology

According to the recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market by Pipe, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $4,514 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. North America constituted around 42.6% share in 2016 in the global pipeline monitoring systems market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.

The factors that drive the growth of the pipeline monitoring systems market are increased oil & gas leakages, government regulations concerning safety, and higher need to prevent storage tanks from natural disasters. In addition, high investments in pipeline infrastructure acts as an opportunity to the pipeline monitoring systems market growth.

However, political instability is expected to impede the market growth. Innovative production for pipeline monitoring fuels the global pipeline monitoring systems market growth. Many oil & gas companies prefer ultrasonic testing technology as it detects small & large leakages, which generated highest revenue in 2016.

Key Players

Orbcomm Inc.

Transcanada Company

PSI AG

Pure Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Perma Pipe Inc.

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Pentair PLC.

Key Segments

By Pipe

Metallic Pipe

Non-metallic Pipe

By Technology

Ultrasonic Testing

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology

PIGs

Others

By End-Use

Petroleum

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

