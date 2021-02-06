Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Pipeline Monitoring Solutions market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

North America is projected to be the largest market for pipeline monitoring systems. Availability of wide pipeline infrastructure, increasing production of conventional fuels, and non-conventional shale gas coupled with stringent regulations over the mandatory installation of pipeline monitoring systems in pipelines carrying hazardous products, strict regulation over product spillage are the factors projected to spur the demand for pipeline monitoring solutions in the region over the forecast period.

The report titled “Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Pipeline Monitoring Solutions industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Pipeline Monitoring Solutions market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global pipeline monitoring solutions market, for the purpose of this study, is studied for technology & solutions, verticle, and services. Perimeter intrusion detection, industrial control systems security (ICS), satellite monitoring and GIS mapping, video surveillance, leakage detection, external threat detection, pig tracking, integrated fiber-optic monitoring are the prime pipeline monitoring solutions considered in technology & solutions segmentation. On the other hand, natural gas, crude oil, petroleum products (White oils), and others are key verticals of pipeline monitoring solutions.

The Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Technology & Solutions:

Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Industrial Control Systems Security (ICS)

Satellite Monitoring and GIS Mapping

Video Surveillance

Leakage Detection

External Threat Detection

Pig Tracking

Integrated Fiber Optic Monitoring

By Vertical:

Natural Gas

Crude Oil

Petroleum Products (White Oils)

Others

By Services:

Consulting

Risk Management

Repair & Maintenance

Pipeline Integrity Management

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

ABB Group

BAE Systems

Future Fiber Technologies

General Electric

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Radiobarrier

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Senstar, Inc.

Syrinix

Thales Group

Key Questions Answered by Pipeline Monitoring Solutions Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

