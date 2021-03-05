Pipeline Maintenance Services Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Pipeline Maintenance Services market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Pipeline Maintenance Services market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Pipeline Maintenance Services investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Pipeline Maintenance Services Market

Baker Hughes A GE Company, EnerMech, STATS Group, Intertek Group, Dacon Inspection Services, IKM Gruppen, among others.

The global pipeline maintenance service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 2.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Factors such as increasing development of unconventional oil and gas sources leading to the pipeline expansion, the bid to maintain output from aging pipeline systems, and the need to cater to the growing energy demand by expanding oil and gas pipeline infrastructure are some of the factors driving the demand for the pipeline maintenance services market. However, high construction costs and delays in the implementation of projects are expected to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years. Corrosion is the biggest contributor to pipeline damages, globally. Corrosion is expected to have the biggest share of the operational and maintenance cost of a pipeline, indicating the importance of corrosion control services.

In the coming years, regions, such as the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, are likely to experience a high volume of pipeline decommissioning and abandonment. Moreover, it is estimated that within 30 years more than 470 pipelines in the North Sea alone will require partial or complete removal. This, in turn, is expected to create a huge opportunity for the pipeline maintenance services market around the globe. North America is expected to dominate the market, with the majority of the demand coming from the United States, and Canada.

Market Insights:

Corrosion Repair Service to Dominate the Market Under Pipeline Repair & Maintenance Segment

– Low carbon steel is the most widely used material for oil and gas pipelines, worldwide, owing to its properties, such as toughness, ductility, weldability, ability to withstand temperature changes, and cost-effectiveness, as compared to stainless steel. But it is susceptible to corrosion in the presence of air, soil, and water, which is a significant disadvantage.

– The corrosion repair systems are designed to strengthen the pipe affected by corrosion and contain the transported fluid in the event of failure. The corrosion repair systems include full circumferential welded sleeves, welded patches, composite reinforcements, and pipe section replacements.

– One of the major drivers for corrosion repair services is the growing share of heavy crude. The reserves for conventional oil are declining, while the demand for oil and gas is expected to register modest growth. Therefore, to meet the growing demand, the production of unconventional and heavy oil is increasing. The transportation of heavy oil is harmful to the pipeline carrying the oil. Therefore, the heavy oil pipelines witness more frequent corrosion-related problems. Thus, the growing share of heavy crude is expected to drive the demand for corrosion repair services, during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to have the largest market for pipeline maintenance services during the forecast period, primarily owing to huge installed pipeline capacity and government regulations.

– The United States has the largest network of pipelines in the world. Approximately one-third of the total pipeline market in the country is used to transport crude oil, delivering millions of gallons of oil equivalent/day to various refineries and export terminals.

– As of 2018, there are more than 210 natural gas pipeline systems, with a vast network of natural gas pipeline networks, being used to transport natural gas across the country and to other countries.

– Moreover, over the past five years, the geographic focus of oil production shifted from the United States to Canada.

– The oil pipeline transportation industry grew mainly due to the steady oil production. Directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and other advanced drilling techniques have increased the number of profitable oil reserves.

The Pipeline Maintenance Services market can be divided based on product types and their sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Pipeline Maintenance Services Market based on Types are:

Inspection Services Market, Flushing & Chemical Cleaning, Drying (Air Drying, Nitrogen Drying, and Vacuum Drying)

Based on Application, the Global Pipeline Maintenance Services Market is Segmented into:

Onshore, Offshore

Regions are covered By Pipeline Maintenance Services Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

