Pipeline Analysis Of Taste Modulators Market Growth Rate and Revenue Forecast 2018-2024

Taste modulators are to alter the taste and maintain the decrease of calories in the drink and food to encounter the consumer demand for healthy products. It is consumed in products such as beer, sports drinks, energy drinks and whiskey. Augmented consumer need for decreased calorie products and widespread research on positive allosteric modulators are the major factors driving the growth of the taste modulators market. Different types supported the taste modulators market size. The market has witnessed high command for sweet modulators in the coming years due to the mounting alertness about several diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Application

On the basis of application the taste modulators market is subdivided into beverages and food. Among the both applications, the beverages segment accounted the largest share and is expected to grow at fastest rate in the market due to upsurge in the utilization of energy & sports drinks.

The food segment is further subdivided into bakery products, confectionery products, meat products, dairy products, snacks & savory products and others. In addition the beverages segment is further subdivided into non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages. The non-alcoholic segment accounted the largest share in the market.

Insight by Type

On the basis of type the market is subdivided into fat modulators, sweet modulators and salt modulators. Among the types, the sweet modulators segment accounted the largest share and is expected to grow at fastest rate in the market due to the mounting alertness amongst consumers about several diseases such as obesity and diabetes, improved taste and nourishing advantages. Sweet modulators are consumed in several food applications such as bakery products, snacks & savory products and confectionery products.

Industry Dynamics

Industry Trends

Research on several flavor extraction methodologies by the manufacturers, substitution of sugars with stevia and persuading the food industry to utilize taste modulation solutions are the trends in the taste modulation market.

Growth Drivers

Augmented consumer need for decreased calorie products with natural flavor of sugar, mounting research and development activities for natural products to form taste modulating solutions and mounting alertness amongst consumers regarding the harmful-effects of unnecessary salt intake are the primary growth drivers for taste modulators market. The sweet modulators offer a sugary taste with no calories to food products. It is consumed by manufacturers to reestablish the sweet taste.

Widespread research on positive allosteric modulators (PAM) and mounting number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity are also facilitating the growth for the taste modulators market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), globally the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. In addition, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2017, globally approximately 425 million adults were suffering from diabetes and are expected to reach 629 million in 2045.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the taste modulators market are catering the demand by investing on new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In July 2018, DSM introduced AVANSYA Reb M, a new generation sweetner, allowing advanced sugar reduction in a variety of food and beverages.

In addition, in July 2018, Sensient Technologies acquired Vancouver meet customer need for pure ingredients in nutraceutical, food and beverage, and personal care products. DSM, Givaudan, Kerry, The Flavor Factory, Firmenich, Symrise, Ingredion, International Flavors & Fragrances, Flavorchem Corporation, Sensient Technologies, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance and Senomyx are the key players offering taste modulators.

