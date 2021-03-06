Pipeline Analysis Of Meat Testing Market Growth Rate and Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

Meat testing is to identify the contamination on the surface of the tool and the meat with the help of testing. These tests are performed to improve the quality of product and safety of meat. The escalating international trade of meat products, mounting cases of meat adulteration are the major factors driving the growth of the meat testing market. The market has witnessed high growth for pathogen testing due to a complex process, improper storage or raw meat, and mounting matters about cross-contamination during storage, handling, transportation, and repacking.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The escalating international trade of meat products such as meat, poultry and seafood products, mounting cases of meat adulteration, strict government regulations to certify meat safety in several countries, the upsurge in the number of occurrences due to contaminated meat and seafood consumption are the primary growth drivers for meat testing market.

The launch of advanced technology, progression in R&D of testing procedures, budding consumer alertness about the safety of food and developments in service set for meat & seafood testing are also facilitating the growth for the meat testing market.

Challenges

High capital investment, the absence of food control infrastructure in developing countries, the intricacy of testing techniques, disorganized supply chain & distribution channels in meat processing sector, an impediment in sample collection and preference towards meat alternatives are the major challenges for the growth of meat testing market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the meat testing market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement remain a major barrier for the entry of new players.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the meat testing market are catering to the demand by investing in new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In December 2017, SGS introduced its food testing and agriculture testing laboratory in Brookings, South Dakota. In addition, in August 2018, ALS Limited acquired Truesdail Laboratories, LLC, to expand its environmental, pharmaceutical, food testing capabilities, nutraceutical, and geographical coverage for the USA Life Sciences business. SGS, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Romer Labs, Eurofins, TUV SUD, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Microbac Laboratories and LGC Limited are the key players offering meat testing products and services.

