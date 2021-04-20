Pipe Insulation Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

“

Pipe InsulationPipe Insulation is thermal or acoustic insulation used on pipework. This report studies the Pipe Insulation used in commercial market.

The United States Pipe Insulation consumption volume was 2185 K m³ in 2012 and is expected to reach 2740 K m³ in 2017.

In United States, the leading Pipe Insulation consumption regions are Northeast, South, West, Midwest USA. Northeast Region was the largest consumption region, and occupied 32.97% consumption value market share in 2016, followed by South Region. The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading United States firms include Owens Corning and Johns Manville.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the demand for water efficiency products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The Pipe Insulation Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Pipe Insulation was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Pipe Insulation Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Pipe Insulation market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Pipe Insulation generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, ITW, Armacell, K-flex, Rockwool, Aeroflex USA，Inc,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Fiberglass, Polyurethane, Calcium Silicate, Elastomeric rubber, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Educational, Healthcare, Commercial, Office, Communications,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Pipe Insulation, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Pipe Insulation market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Pipe Insulation from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Pipe Insulation market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pipe Insulation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fiberglass

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Calcium Silicate

1.2.5 Elastomeric rubber

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Educational

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Office

1.3.6 Communications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Pipe Insulation Production

2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pipe Insulation Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pipe Insulation Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pipe Insulation Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Pipe Insulation Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pipe Insulation Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pipe Insulation Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pipe Insulation Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pipe Insulation Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pipe Insulation Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pipe Insulation Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Pipe Insulation Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Pipe Insulation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Pipe Insulation Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pipe Insulation Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pipe Insulation Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pipe Insulation Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pipe Insulation Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pipe Insulation Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pipe Insulation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pipe Insulation Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pipe Insulation Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pipe Insulation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pipe Insulation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Pipe Insulation Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pipe Insulation Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pipe Insulation Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pipe Insulation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pipe Insulation Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pipe Insulation Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pipe Insulation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pipe Insulation Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pipe Insulation Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pipe Insulation Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pipe Insulation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pipe Insulation Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pipe Insulation Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pipe Insulation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Pipe Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Pipe Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pipe Insulation Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Pipe Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Pipe Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Pipe Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Pipe Insulation Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Pipe Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Insulation Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Pipe Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Pipe Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Pipe Insulation Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Pipe Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Insulation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Owens Corning

12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Owens Corning Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

12.2 Johns Manville

12.2.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.2.3 Johns Manville Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Johns Manville Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.2.5 Johns Manville Related Developments

12.3 Knauf Insulation

12.3.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Knauf Insulation Overview

12.3.3 Knauf Insulation Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Knauf Insulation Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.3.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments

12.4 ITW

12.4.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.4.2 ITW Overview

12.4.3 ITW Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ITW Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.4.5 ITW Related Developments

12.5 Armacell

12.5.1 Armacell Corporation Information

12.5.2 Armacell Overview

12.5.3 Armacell Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Armacell Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.5.5 Armacell Related Developments

12.6 K-flex

12.6.1 K-flex Corporation Information

12.6.2 K-flex Overview

12.6.3 K-flex Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 K-flex Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.6.5 K-flex Related Developments

12.7 Rockwool

12.7.1 Rockwool Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rockwool Overview

12.7.3 Rockwool Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rockwool Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.7.5 Rockwool Related Developments

12.8 Aeroflex USA，Inc

12.8.1 Aeroflex USA，Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aeroflex USA，Inc Overview

12.8.3 Aeroflex USA，Inc Pipe Insulation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aeroflex USA，Inc Pipe Insulation Product Description

12.8.5 Aeroflex USA，Inc Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pipe Insulation Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Pipe Insulation Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pipe Insulation Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pipe Insulation Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pipe Insulation Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pipe Insulation Distributors

13.5 Pipe Insulation Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Pipe Insulation Industry Trends

14.2 Pipe Insulation Market Drivers

14.3 Pipe Insulation Market Challenges

14.4 Pipe Insulation Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Pipe Insulation Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

