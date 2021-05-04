Pilates Equipment Market to Remain Lucrative During 2028 Fact.MR presents useful insights on the competitive landscape and key player strategies in a new study titled "Pilates Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028"

The Pilates equipment market generated revenues worth over US$ 248 Million in 2018, an excess of US$ 15 Million from 2017, according to Fact.MR’s recent valuations.

Pervasive over three decades, popularity of Pilates is expected to show no signs of slackening, despite its technical demands, hardcore reputation, and rigorous nature. While Pilates equipment sales have remained concentrated in the direct-to-consumer channel, sales in specialty stores and third-party online channel are likely to pick pace in 2018, with revenues from specialty stores expected to be slightly greater than those from the third party online channel.

The study opines that buoyant prospects of the fitness industry and health club industry are few of the prime fillips responsible for the steady growth trajectory of the Pilates equipment market. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in the United States, health club membership grew by 33.6% during 2008-2017.

Competitive Landscape

In the Pilates equipment market report, the competitive landscape section provides a dashboard view of the key players in the Pilates equipment market. This segment profiles the product offerings, company market share, global footprints and relative market presence for prominent players in this market.

Prominent players in the Pilates equipment market are engaged in vertical integration, new product innovation and expansion of local distribution network. For instance, Merrithew Corporation, a leader in the Pilates equipment market, in May 2018 has introduced new STOTT PILATES® Specialty Track which is specifically designed for balance, control, restoration and fascia related exercises.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Pilates Equipment Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Pilates Equipment Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Pilates Equipment Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Pilates Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Pilates Equipment Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

