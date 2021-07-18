Pilar Bardem, actress and mother of Javier Bardem, has died

Awarded a Goya, she was the matriarch of a family connected with the cinema. He was 82 years old.

Actress Pilar Bardem, who was admitted to a hospital in Madrid a few days ago with a lung problem, died on Saturday, July 17, at the age of 82. Pilar was already breathing heavily in the last few years of her life and needed the help of an oxygen cylinder in everyday life.

Long before any of her children became a prominent figure in Hollywood, Pilar had already stood out for her own talent. In 1996 she won the prestigious Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Nobody Should Talk About Us When We Die”.

His career began in the 1960s and spread over decades to cinema and television, but also to the stage. “Em Carne Viva” and “Capitão Alatriste” are other films in which he participated and which attracted attention beyond the borders of Spain. His last screen appearances were in 2014 and 2015.

Pilar was also the matriarch of a family where cinema was a shared passion. In addition to Javier, his other sons Carlos and Monica Bardem are also pursuing acting careers. And he also had the opportunity to work on some of the films made by his brother, director Juan Antonio Bardem.

In Spain, reactions are coming from a wide variety of sources, including but not limited to Pewdro Sanchéz, the Spanish Prime Minister who highlighted his “legacy in cinema, theater and television”. “The great Pilar Bardem was above all an advocate of equality, freedom and the rights of all,” she wrote on Twitter.