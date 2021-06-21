Piezoelectric Sensor Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Ceramtec, Mad City Labs, PCB Piezotronics

Piezoelectric Sensor Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Ceramtec, Mad City Labs, PCB Piezotronics

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Piezoelectric Sensor Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Piezoelectric Sensor. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Exelis Inc. (United States),Morgan Advanced Materials (United Kingdom),APC International, Ltd. (United States),Piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany),Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany),Aerotech Inc. (United States),CTS Coporation (United States),Ceramtec GmbH (Germany),Mad City Labs Inc. (United States),Piezo Solutions (United States),US Eurotek, Inc. (United States),Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany),PCB Piezotronics (United States).

Piezoelectric Sensor Definition:

A piezoelectric sensor, also known as a piezoelectric transducer, that uses the piezoelectric effect to measure changes in pressure, acceleration, temperature, light, heat, motion, moisture, strain or force by converting these into an electrical charge. The piezoelectric material have the ability to convert mechanical stress into electrical charge which is called a piezoelectric effect. Two main sensing materials that are used for piezoelectric sensors are piezoelectric ceramics such as PZT ceramic and single-crystal materials. There are also new single-crystal materials that are commercially available, which includes lead-magnesium-niobate lead titanate.

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Low-Power Portable Energy Sources

Technological Advancements in Piezo Motion

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Piezoelectric Materials

Evolving Applications of Piezoelectric Devices

The Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Actuators, Motors, Transducers, Generators, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Others), Material Used (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Single-Crystal Materials (Quartz)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

