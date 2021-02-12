Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market || keyplayers HOERBIGER Holding AG, Festo AG & Co., DTI Motors, Duplomatic MS S.p.A. P.IVA

The report “Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market,By Type (0-2.0 bar, 0-5.0bar, 0-8.0bar, 0-10.0bar), By Application (Industrial, Pharmaceutical medical, Biotechnology environments, and others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- Global Forecast to 2029”. The piezoelectric proportional valve market size is projected to grow from US$ 710.1 Million in 2018 to US$ 1229.9 Million by 2028. The global piezoelectric proportional valve market is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand of piezoelectric proportional valve in healthcare sector due its unique characteristic such as minimal noise, generation of less heat, and highly accurate.

Further, piezoelectric proportional valves consume low power due which the piezoelectric valves are intrinsically safe. The piezoelectric proportional valve market has also increased its demand in industries for laser cutting application and tire making.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global piezoelectric proportional valve market accounted for US$ 710.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

· By type the global piezoelectric proportional valve market is segmented into 0-2.0 bar, 0-5.0bar, 0-8.0bar, 0-10.0bar, where the 0-2.0 segment accounted for highest revenue share among the type segment. This can be attributed to growing application in healthcare and biotechnology.

· By application the global piezoelectric proportional valve market is segmented into industrial, pharmaceutical medical, biotechnology environments, and others. The industrial segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period among the application segment.

· By region, Europe is expected to dominate global piezoelectric proportional valve market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The market in North America accounted for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 70 market data tables* and 37 figures* on through 140 slides and in-depth TOC “Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valves Market” Type (0-2.0 bar, 0-5.0bar, 0-8.0bar, 0-10.0bar), By Application (Industrial, Pharmaceutical medical, Biotechnology environments, and others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global forecast till 2029.

The prominent player operating in the global piezoelectric proportional valve market includes HOERBIGER Holding AG, Festo AG & Co., DTI Motors, Duplomatic MS S.p.A. P.IVA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., ASCO Valve, Inc., and AirCom Pneumatic GmbH.

