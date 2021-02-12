Global Unified Endpoint Management Market || keyplayers VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MobileIron Inc., BlackBerry Limited,

The report “Global Unified Endpoint Management Market By Type (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Large enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication & IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, and Others (Education and Energy & Utility) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2029″. The unified endpoint management market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.0 billion in 2018 to US$ 49.7 billion by 2028. The global unified endpoint management market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and growing digitalization in the developing countries.

Moreover, rising security threats along with increasing launch of mobile application is also the another factor that is expected to favor the unified endpoint management market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 38.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical and region.

· By type, the global unified endpoint management market is segmented into solutions and services.

· Among the organization small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global unified endpoint management market.

· By vertical, BFSI segment of the unified endpoint management market is expect to account for major revenue share of the global unified endpoint management market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. As the BFSI companies are incorporating technologies, such as mobile banking, enabling payments via smart phones.

· By region, the global unified endpoint management market, North America is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market and expect to dominate over the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global unified endpoint management market includes VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, MobileIron Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Sophos Group plc, SOTI Inc., Symantec Corporation, CA Technologies, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

