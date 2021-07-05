Piezo Buzzer Components Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027| Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd, KOA

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Piezo Buzzer Components Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Piezo Buzzer Components market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Piezo Buzzer Components market.

The research report on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Piezo Buzzer Components market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Piezo Buzzer Components research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Piezo Buzzer Components market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Piezo Buzzer Components market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Piezo Buzzer Components Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Piezo Buzzer Components market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Piezo Buzzer Components Market Leading Players

Yageo, Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd, KOA, Vishay, Ralec Electronics Corp., Walsin Technology Corporation, Fenghua Advanced Technology, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Panasonic, Uni Ohm, Rohm Co., Ltd., Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd., Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG), Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.

Piezo Buzzer Components Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Piezo Buzzer Components market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Piezo Buzzer Components market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Piezo Buzzer Components Segmentation by Product

Active Piezo Buzzer, Passive Piezo Buzzer

Piezo Buzzer Components Segmentation by Application

Automotive Electronics, Home Appliances, Alarm, Toy, Timer, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Piezo Buzzer Components market?

How will the global Piezo Buzzer Components market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Piezo Buzzer Components market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Piezo Buzzer Components market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Piezo Buzzer Components market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Overview

1.1 Piezo Buzzer Components Product Overview

1.2 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Active Piezo Buzzer

1.2.2 Passive Piezo Buzzer

1.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Piezo Buzzer Components Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Piezo Buzzer Components Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Piezo Buzzer Components Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Piezo Buzzer Components Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Piezo Buzzer Components as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Piezo Buzzer Components Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Piezo Buzzer Components Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Piezo Buzzer Components Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Piezo Buzzer Components by Application

4.1 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Electronics

4.1.2 Home Appliances

4.1.3 Alarm

4.1.4 Toy

4.1.5 Timer

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Piezo Buzzer Components Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Piezo Buzzer Components by Country

5.1 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components by Country

6.1 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components by Country

8.1 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Piezo Buzzer Components Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Piezo Buzzer Components Business

10.1 Murata

10.1.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.1.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Murata Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Murata Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.1.5 Murata Recent Development

10.2 TDK

10.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.2.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TDK Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 TDK Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.2.5 TDK Recent Development

10.3 Kingstate Electronics

10.3.1 Kingstate Electronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kingstate Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kingstate Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kingstate Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.3.5 Kingstate Electronics Recent Development

10.4 Db Products Limited

10.4.1 Db Products Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 Db Products Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Db Products Limited Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Db Products Limited Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.4.5 Db Products Limited Recent Development

10.5 Cui Inc.

10.5.1 Cui Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cui Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cui Inc. Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cui Inc. Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.5.5 Cui Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Sonitron

10.6.1 Sonitron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sonitron Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sonitron Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sonitron Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.6.5 Sonitron Recent Development

10.7 Huayu Electronics

10.7.1 Huayu Electronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huayu Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Huayu Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Huayu Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.7.5 Huayu Electronics Recent Development

10.8 Hunston Electronics

10.8.1 Hunston Electronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hunston Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hunston Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hunston Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.8.5 Hunston Electronics Recent Development

10.9 Ariose

10.9.1 Ariose Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ariose Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ariose Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ariose Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.9.5 Ariose Recent Development

10.10 Hitpoint

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Piezo Buzzer Components Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hitpoint Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hitpoint Recent Development

10.11 Kepo Electronics

10.11.1 Kepo Electronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kepo Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kepo Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kepo Electronics Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.11.5 Kepo Electronics Recent Development

10.12 Soberton

10.12.1 Soberton Corporation Information

10.12.2 Soberton Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Soberton Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Soberton Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.12.5 Soberton Recent Development

10.13 Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD

10.13.1 Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD Piezo Buzzer Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD Piezo Buzzer Components Products Offered

10.13.5 Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Piezo Buzzer Components Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Piezo Buzzer Components Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Piezo Buzzer Components Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Piezo Buzzer Components Distributors

12.3 Piezo Buzzer Components Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

