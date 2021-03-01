Pico Projector Market Latest Trends and Business Outlook 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The pico projector market was valued at USD 3.068 billion by 2019, registering a CAGR of about 10.9% during the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Pico Projector market profiled in the report:– Aaxa Technologies, Inc., Acer Inc., Aiptek International, Inc., Coretronic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Connon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Group, Miroir USA

Scope of the Report

A pico projector is a small handheld device that has all the characteristics of a traditional projector, capable of displaying content on a flat surface. They are an excellent choice for mobility, low energy consumption and resolution as compared to large and bulky projectors.

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of the Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology to Drive the Market

– DLP type projectors rely primarily on a DLP chip, or digital micromirror device (DMD), which comprises of up to two million tiny mirrors, where each mirror is one-fifth the width of a human hair.

– A DLP projector with three-chip architecture can project up to 35 trillion colors. Being light-source agnostic, DLP technology can effectively use a variety of light sources, which is the primary reason for the growth of this technology.

– With the incorporation of new technologies into the automotive sector, it is expected to pose a positive effect on the pico projector market, as many automotive manufacturers are employing high-quality image projection systems in their vehicles. With pico DLP projector that can produce high-quality images, the advancements in the autonomous car technology are fueling the growth of the overall pico DLP projector systems market.

Global Pico Projector Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

USB Pico Projector

Embedded Pico Projector

Media Player Pico Projector

Stand-alone Pico Projector

Regional Analysis For Pico Projector Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

