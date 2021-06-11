Pickup Truck Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Pickup Truck Market is valued approximately at USD 7726.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 1.80 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Pickup truck is a hybrid vehicle with both enclosed cab as well as open cargo area used to transport goods and services. The emerging sales hub, as well as rise in consumption of goods and services across the globe, are the major driving factors that boost the market growth of Global Pickup Truck Market. Usually pickup trucks are owned by small entrepreneurs and businesses. Pickup trucks enhance transportation facilities in localities where other modes of transportation are unavailable which motivates the market growth. Moreover, Pickup trucks are preferred as they are cost-effective, easy to maneuver and fuel-efficient inclining the market growth. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Global manufacturing sector has observed decline. The automobile industry has observed worst quarter since 2008 global financial crisis, both the supply and demand have been affected drastically leading to affect Global Pickup Truck Market as well.

A large number of automakers in China, UK, US, India and many more countries have suspended the plant operations which lead to disruption in their productions and hampered customer demand. However, rise in customer demand of efficient fuel vehicles for personal outdoor activities such as camping and boating make them prefer pickup trucks over SUVs. Rising export, as well as import activities, would create lucrative growth aspects for the market. market growth. For Instance: As per World Trade Organization in 2018, there has been an increment of approximately 10% in imports and exports across the world. Further, growth in the movers and packers market support the market growth of Global Pickup Truck Market. However, reduction in gas mileage and availability of lesser model options are the restraining factors that impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Pickup Truck market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increase in renting market and increase in demand. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in startups and preference by youngsters due to both, the performance of trucks and luxury of the car would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pickup Truck market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ford Motor Company (US)

General Motors Company (US)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Japan)

Tata Motors Limited (India)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India)

Chevrolet (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Full Size Pickups

Small/Midsize Pickups

Others

By Application:

Individual Use

Commercial Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pickup Truck Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors