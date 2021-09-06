Pianist Maria João Pires hospitalized in Latvia after a severe fall

The pianist Maria João Pires was seriously injured after a violent fall

The 77-year-old artist was supposed to perform on the night of the accident in Riga, Latvia. Liked on a walk.

Maria João Pires, one of the most famous pianists in the world, is currently in hospital in a serious condition after a violent fall in Latvia. The Portuguese artist is 77 years old.

The information was provided by Zane Čulksten, musician and director of the Riga Jurmala Music Festival, who stated that the pianist fell on Sunday afternoon while touring the city of Riga, where she would close the festival that same night. In an interview with “Expresso” the niece of the pianist stated that the accident was “very serious”.

The artist was then replaced by Mao Fujita, who had also performed at the music event of the Latvian National Opera the day before.

Maria João Pires is one of the biggest names in the piano field, both domestically and internationally. He was born in Lisbon on July 23, 1944 and his career began at the end of that decade.

During her career spanning more than 60 years, the pianist consolidated her position as one of the most important interpreters of classical artists such as Beethoven, Mozart and Debussy. In 1970 he won first prize at the international Beethoven competition. At the age of nine he won the Portuguese Youth Music Prize.

In addition, there are also several awards such as the Pessoa Prize, a Medal of Cultural Merit from the Ministry of Culture of the Portuguese Government and even the Prize of the UNESCO International Music Council.