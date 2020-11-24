Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 – 2030

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Physiotherapy Equipment market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Segmentation

Equipment Type Cryotherapy

Hydrotherapy

Electrotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion Units

Multi-exercise Therapy Unit

Heat Therapy

Ultrasound Physiotherapy

Other Therapy Types Application Neurological

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Others End-user Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

Homecare Settings Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01- Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the physiotherapy equipment market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the physiotherapy equipment market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the physiotherapy equipment market, which will help them understand the basic information about the physiotherapy equipment market. Along with this, comprehensive information about physiotherapy equipment is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the physiotherapy equipment market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with equipment type innovation.

Chapter 04- Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Pricing Analysis

Pricing analysis of the physiotherapy equipment market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Demand (in Volume or in Units) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the physiotherapy equipment market for the forecast period of 2020-2030, in volume terms. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical physiotherapy equipment market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 07- Global Physiotherapy Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the physiotherapy equipment market for the forecast period of 2020-2030, in value terms. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical physiotherapy equipment market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 08- Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the physiotherapy equipment market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the physiotherapy equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09- COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter explores the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future growth projections. It incorporates the current statistics and the probable future impact, current GDP projections and its probable impact, and a comparison of the incumbent scenario with the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, this section also incorporates the impact of the pandemic on each of the segments covered in the report.

Chapter 10- Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Equipment Type

This chapter provides details about the physiotherapy equipment market based on type and has been classified into Cryotherapy, Hydrotherapy, Electrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion Units, Multi-exercise Therapy Unit, Heat Therapy, Ultrasound Physiotherapy and Other Therapy Types.

Chapter 11 – Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the physiotherapy equipment market based on application and has been classified into Neurological, Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary and Others.

Chapter 12- Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End-User

This chapter provides details about the physiotherapy equipment market based on end-user and has been classified into Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics and Homecare Settings.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Application Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

