Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Grow in Size with a Healthy CAGR | Players – HMS (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), DJO, LLC (US)

Latest research on Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market report by Data Bridge Market Research covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, Country level with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The market study and analysis conducted in the credible Physiotherapy Equipment market assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This market research report has been prepared by thoroughly comprehending specific requirements of the business. The report explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Physiotherapy Equipment market research report. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, the scope of New Product Development in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.89 billion to an estimated value of USD 32.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing Occurrences of Neurological Disorders and Cardiovascular Diseases

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

HMS (US)

Dynatronics Corporation (US)

DJO, LLC (US)

EMS Physio Ltd (UK)

Physical Therapy Products, BTL

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (US)

Whitehall Manufacturing (USA)

Morris Group International (US)

Body Sport (US)

A. Algeo Limited (UK)

Danaher (US)

3M 2019 (US)

International Electro Medical Co. (India)

Radiance Medical Systems (Singapore)

Accord Medical Products (India)

Life Care Systems

The main players in the Physiotherapy Equipment market are studies, and their strategies which are analyzed to arrive at current growth strategies, and potential for expansion. Additionally, the competitive landscape is because of the presence of market suppliers, numerous sales channels, and revenue options. Global Physiotherapy Equipment market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Its provides a complete analysis and precise statistics on revenue by the major players participants for the period 2021-2027.

Market Drivers & Restraints

Rapidly increasing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant act as a driver to the market

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, and Cerebrovascular Disease, this significant act as a driver to the market

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Due to unstable reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, this act as a restraints to the market.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Heat & Cold Therapy Equipment

Hydro Therapy Equipment

Multi Exercise Therapy Units

Electro Therapy Equipment

Treatment Equipment

CPM Unit

Shoulder, Arm & Hand Equipment

Leg, Knee and Foot Equipment

Suspension Aids and Traction Aids

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neurology Stroke Spinal cord injuries Parkinson’s disease Multiple sclerosis Cerebral palsy Others

Pediatric

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Schools

Home Healthcare

Rehabilitation Centers

By Demoghraphic

Geriatric population

Non-geriatric population

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Physiotherapy Equipment.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Physiotherapy Equipment.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Physiotherapy Equipment by Regions.

Chapter 6: Physiotherapy Equipment Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Physiotherapy Equipment.

Chapter 9: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Physiotherapy Equipment Market Conclusion.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, DJO entered into a strategic partnership with XPO Logistics, it is a global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions, this partnership is happened manage portions of DJO’s North American distribution operations.

In 2017, Dynatronics partnered with Orthopedic Outfitters to distribute Dynatronics’ physiotherapy and rehabilitation products.

Competitive Landscape and Physiotherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the physiotherapy equipment market are HMS (US), Dynatronics Corporation (US), DJO, LLC (US), EMS Physio Ltd (UK), Physical Therapy Products, BTL., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (US), Whitehall Manufacturing (USA), Morris Group International (US), Body Sport (US), A. Algeo Limited (UK), Danaher (US), 3M 2019 (US), International Electro Medical Co. (India), Radiance Medical Systems (Singapore), Accord Medical Products (India), Life Care Systems., and others.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

